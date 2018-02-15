Carmelo Anthony Wishes a Happy Valentine's Day to 'My Wife' La La: 'Mine Forever!!!'

Despite announcing their separation in April, Carmelo Anthony is still thinking of wife La La on Valentine’s Day.

The NBA star, 33, shared a selfie with La La on the holiday of love to his social media pages with the caption, “*** MINE FOREVER!!! HAPPY VALENTINES DAY to MY WIFE @lala”

In the snap, Carmelo flashes a smile while his estranged wife gives a seductive look to the camera.

La La, 38, didn’t send back any love via social media. She opted instead to share posts from New York Fashion Week, including a photo where she’s holding hands with Kelly Rowland and another snap with “my love” Zendaya.

Caption this….PLEASE🤷🏽‍♀️😍👯‍♀️🔥 #bff #nyfw A post shared by LaLa (@lala) on Feb 14, 2018 at 9:08pm PST

The former MTV VJ visited The Wendy Williams Show in June, sharing that she and her husband of seven years had no plans to divorce “right now.”

“You know marriages are tough, and you know that,” she said. “We all know that. It’s filled with ups and downs. We are just going through a time right now.”

La La said, “Him and I are the best of friends and our number one commitment is to our [10-year-old son, Kiyan].”

“We have to set an example for Kiyan and that’s what’s most important to me,” she said. “That’s my son’s father and he is an amazing dad. I could not ask for a better dad.”

“Things are great. We are parents of an amazing 10-year-old. That is my priority, that my son is healthy and happy,” she told PeopleStyle in June. “I will do whatever I can to ensure that, and my husband is the exact same way.”

La La also said that the couple’s successful co-parenting methods have created a positive environment for Kiyan, and nothing feels any different to him.

“[He feels everything] is totally, totally normal,” she said. “We made a commitment to create an environment so he is happy and smiling and laughing living a 10-year-old life.”