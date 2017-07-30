Carmelo Anthony Shares Sexy Pic of La La After She Admitted She Wasn’t Divorcing Him ‘Right Now’

Carmelo and La La Anthony may be separated, but the basketball star is still showing his admiration for his estranged wife.

On Sunday, Carmelo shared a steamy photo of the Power star dolled up in a sparking silver dress with her hair in a high ponytail. The athlete only captioned the image with three emoji: eyes, a heart and a globe.

The post comes after La La visited The Wendy Williams Show last month, sharing that she and her husband of seven years had no plans to divorce “right now.”

“You know marriages are tough, and you know that,” she said. “We all know that. It’s filled with ups and downs. We are just going through a time right now.”

La La – whose separation from the NBA player was announced in April – said, “Him and I are the best of friends and our number one commitment is to our [10-year-old son, Kiyan].”

“We have to set an example for Kiyan and that’s what’s most important to me,” she said. “That’s my son’s father and he is an amazing dad. I could not ask for a better dad.”

Despite the separation, La La and Carmelo have had a healthy co-parenting relationship.

“Things are great. We are parents of an amazing 10-year-old. That is my priority, that my son is healthy and happy,” she told PeopleStyle at a June summer celebration hosted by Arm & Hammer. “I will do whatever I can to ensure that, and my husband is the exact same way.”

Anthony continued that the couple’s successful co-parenting methods have created a positive environment for Kiyan, and nothing feels any different to him.

“[He feels everything] is totally, totally normal,” she told us. “We made a commitment to create an environment so he is happy and smiling and laughing living a 10-year-old life.”