Carmelo and La La Anthony Split: Report

Carmelo and La La Anthony have separated after nearly seven years of marriage and over a decade together, according to TMZ.

Though TMZ reported that the couple currently has no plans to file for a divorce, they are living separately after a difficult few months involving Anthony’s in-question New York Knicks career. Sources told the outlet that the split is amicable.

NBA star Carmelo, 32, and La La, 37, wed in 2010 – nearly six years after they first got engaged on Christmas Day 2004. They have one son, Kiyan, 10.

RELATED VIDEO: These Athletes Are Only Getting Richer After Leaving the Field

The longtime couple have dealt with rumors of marital strife before: in 2015, they were all smiles at New York Fashion Week after reports that the athlete had cheated.

On their anniversary last year, La La had sweet words for her husband, sharing a wedding photo on social media and writing, ” ‘If you live to be a hundred, I want to live that long minus one day, so I never have to live without you.’ “