Everything’s coming up Correa!

Carlos Correa, a 23-year-old Houston Astros player, had a big night on Wednesday when his team won the World Series — snagging their first title ever. But the night became even sweeter when Correa proposed to his girlfriend, 21-year-old Daniella Rodriguez, right there on the field.

“I was planning if we were World Series champions, I was going to do it right there,” Correa told ESPN. “I don’t think that’s a stage you can create; it just had to happen. And we were able to win tonight, so perfect timing for me to get engaged.”

Correa popped the question during a live television interview, declaring to Fox Sports: MLB: “I’m about to take another big step in my life.”

He then turned to Rodriguez, who stood behind a crowd barrier separating her from Correa, and took out a small box.

“Daniella Rodriguez,” he said, revealing the massive diamond ring. “You make me the happiest man in the world. Will you marry me?”

Rodriguez, overcome with emotion from the unexpected proposal, ripped open the barrier and jumped into Correa’s arms as she said, “Oh my God. Oh my God.” She said yes.

Although the lovebirds went public with their relationship about a year ago, Correa told ESPN that he’s long known he wants Rodriguez to be his wife.

“I’ve been thinking about it for months now, but I was waiting for the perfect opportunity, you know,” he said. “I knew we had a great team, we could accomplish this, and I wasn’t wrong.”

Rodriguez appears to be the shortstop’s biggest fan, as her social media accounts are filled with photos illustrating her support for the Astros and her new fiancé, who hails from Puerto Rico.

The young couple made their relationship Instagram official last October, with both sharing photos together.

Rodriguez posted a photo of herself and Correa sporting fierce looks at a Kanye West concert.

“Come up in the spot lookin’ extra fly,” she captioned the shot.

Meanwhile, he shared a sweet skyline shot with a heart exclamation point emoji.

Although it is unclear how Correa and Rodriguez met, they likely crossed paths last August when Rodriguez threw the first pitch at a Houston Astros game. Rodriguez, who was crowned Miss Texas USA 2016, was called on to do the honors and remained in the headlines for several days after as many poked fun at the not-so-great pitch.

Still, Rodriguez likely didn’t mind — and the two have appeared to the picture perfect couple.

The stars spent Halloween together last year, and Rodriguez shared an adorable photo of herself and her beau sharing a laugh as a spooky creature appeared to attack.

They’ve spent many holidays together, and were sure to document their love on the social media site.

The two headed to an ugly Christmas sweater party last year, with Correa sporting a T-shirt with an image of a shelf on it. Meanwhile, Rodriguez was dressed as an elf.

“Elf on the shelf #uglysweaterparty,” Correa captioned the photo.

Days earlier, they curled up on a couch next to a massive Christmas tree, with Correa writing, “It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas.”

From sweet vacations and Disneyland trips to a Bruno Mars concert and pre-game selfies, Rodriguez and Correa haven’t been shy about their romance.

In August, Rodriguez uploaded an Instagram picture of her and Correa sporting the man’s jersey.

She wrote: “So deeply in love with this beautiful soul!”

And Correa loves to spoil his lady.

On her 21st birthday over the summer, Correa shared a photo of a smiling Rodriguez surrounded by balloons and presents.

“Happy Birthday to my Beautiful Lady,” he wrote on Instagram.