Astros shortstop Carlos Correa won America’s heart on Wednesday night when he dropped down on one knee moments after Houston’s World Series win and proposed to his girlfriend Daniella Rodriguez.

It was a total shock for Rodriguez, who barely let Correa get his “Will you marry me?” question out before leaping from behind a crowd barrier and jumping into his arms, kissing him and screaming, “Oh my God. Oh my God.” But it turns out, had the Astros lost game 7 Thursday, she wouldn’t have that mega-carat ring on her finger right now.

“I really wanted to do it, I was waiting for a long time to do it,” Correa, 23, said during a call into Today on Friday, explaining he had been planning the proposal for more than a month. “I knew we had potential in our team so I was waiting it out. And we were able to win.”

“For me that was plan A, and I’m glad it worked because I didn’t have a plan B,” he continued. “I guess I would have done something on the beach or something.”

Rodriguez is glad it worked out, too. Sitting by her new fiancé’s side, the 21-year-old beauty queen said she was “honestly” surprised by Correa’s proposal.

“It was something that I never imagined him doing, especially there,” she said. “He was so focused on all those games that when he just got down on one knee, I was like, ‘Whaaaat?’ ”

“The only thing I was talking about during those days was baseball, baseball, baseball,” Correa added. “It was game 7, I was laser focused on just playing baseball that she never thought I was going to propose at this point.”

She ended up with a stunning teardrop-shaped diamond, which dazzled on camera, set on top of double diamond bands that separated on each side and came together in the center. The center diamond is surrounded by a halo of smaller diamonds as well for maximum sparkle.

As for the logistics of staging the whole thing, Correa explained that he didn’t have the ring in his pocket until after the Astros won.

“It would have been a good story if I had it with me the whole game, but I didn’t,” he said. “The box was way too big for my pocket. I could not slide with it in my back pocket. But In the ninth inning, I went into the clubhouse and I told the clubby, ‘I don’t want to jinx anything but if we get three outs, bring me my ring.’ ”

Today airs weekdays (beginning at 7 a.m.) on NBC.