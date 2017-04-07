Can You Spot It? Mystifying Baseball Eludes MLB Catcher in Hilarious Video

File this under things you’ve never seen before … A post shared by MLB ⚾ (@mlb) on Apr 6, 2017 at 1:19pm PDT

Where, oh where, did my baseball go?

In a hilarious video posted on the MLB Instagram, St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina just can’t seem to find his missing ball.

The pitcher, Brett Cecil, winds up and throws to a Cubs batter, who swings and misses.

As the Cubs player runs away, a frantic search for the ball begins.

No one seems to know, not even Molina, who looks all around the ground before finally spotting the baseball — stuck to his red chest protector.

He puts his hands on his hips and shakes his head.

Cubs manager Joe Maddon believes Molina had something on his chest to catch the ball: “I don’t know if they’ve come out with Velcro on the protectors or it’s just a fuzzy baseball. It was definitely Velcro-ed to his chest,” he told reporters.

But Molina refuted the claim, “Do I put anything on my chest protector? No. That’s a dumb question,” he said.

Have you ever seen a baseball so finicky?