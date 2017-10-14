WATCH: BYU and Mississippi State Mascots Have the Most Epic Dance-Off, Ever

BYU’s football season has been no good. The Cougars entered Saturday with a 1-5 record and have generally been terrible in all aspects.

BYU’s mascot’s season, however, has been terrific. Last week, he led the cheerleaders in a dance routine and absolutely werked it.

This week, he’s back again, this time taking on Mississippi State’s mascot in a dance off.

That’s a full-blown windmill while wearing a cougar costume! Also, big ups to State’s mascot, who managed to keep his composure and deliver a strong effort even after watching the BYU mascot show out.

BYU might have been crushed on the field, but this mascot is national title-worthy.

