Budapast Cancels Bid to Host 2024 Olympics, Leaving Just L.A. and Paris in the Running

Budapest has become the seventh city to cancel its bid to host the 2024 Summer Olympics, the Associated Press reports, leaving only Los Angeles and Paris in the running.

The Hungarian government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs confirmed the withdrawal to the news outlet on Wednesday.

“When the opposition attacked the Budapest bid in the back, it disrupted this unity (of support for the bid) and minimalized the chances of the capital city,” Fidesz parliamentary leader Lajos Kosa said in a statement to the news outlet. “Today only one responsible decision is possible to avoid Hungary’s loss of international prestige.”

Boston and Hamburg backed out in 2015, followed by Rome in September, according to the Huffington Post.

Both Los Angeles and Paris have already hosted the Olympics twice. The International Olympic Committee will choose the host city in September.

Budapest’s decision doesn’t come long after reports surfaced of the destruction in Rio after the Brazilian city hosted the 2016 Summer Olympics just six months ago.

Fox News reports that the Macarena stadium, which received over $370 million for renovations for the 2014 World Cup and 2016 Rio Games, is now covered in dead grass and rusted (and missing) seating. Many other venues are empty and in disrepair.

The Olympic swimming pool has been abandoned and mosquito-ridden, while the Arena of the Future that meant to be broken up and transformed into four schools has not happened, according to a report by AFP. The new mayor, elected after the Olympics, says more time is needed to check the budget.

“As a citizen, I’m very worried. I’ve learned not to trust politicians. If these schools don’t get built it will be a true fiasco,” Gustavo Martins, the project’s original architect, told the AFP.