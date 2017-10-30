Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart reveals in a Players Tribune post that she was molested as a young girl.

In the post, titled “Me Too,” Stewart details her assault saying that the abuse lasted for two years. She said she was molested at a relative’s house that she visited and had sleepovers at.

“I don’t know how to say this part. I haven’t told many people,” Stewart says. “I’m not the most vulnerable person — I don’t talk about my feelings much — so this is uncomfortable. I was molested for years.”

Stewart, now 23, says the unidentified person was later arrested and confessed their crime to authorities.

“I do know that I’m doing something completely outside of myself by writing this. In fact, this is one of the most difficult things I’ve ever done and will ever do. But I was recently reading McKayla Maroney’s personal account of sexual abuse — one of many powerful stories the #metoo campaign has inspired — and I felt … less alone.

