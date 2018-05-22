Wait, What? See Soccer Star Brandi Chastain's Hilariously Unflattering Hall of Fame Plaque

At least Brandi Chastain has a sense of humor about it.
The two-time World Cup soccer champion was inducted into the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame on Monday, and the bronze plaque they presented to her looked a little um … different to what Chastain, 49, usually looks like.
“It’s not the most flattering,” Chastain said. “But it’s nice.”
However, Twitter didn’t let the artist off the hook so easily, comparing the plaque’s image to that of Gary Busey, Mickey Rooney, Babe Ruth, Nathan Lane, a “stoned” Jimmy Carter and New England Patriot’s coach Bill Belichick.
The portrait is reminiscent of the much-mocked bronze bust of soccer star Christiano Ronaldo that was unveiled at an airport in Portugal in 2017, as well as the upstate New York statue of Lucille Ball that was dubbed “Scary Lucy.”
Both Ronaldo and Ball’s bronze statues have since been replaced with much closer likenesses — stay tuned to see if Chastain’s will also get a cuter makeover.