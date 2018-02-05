Watch Bradley Cooper's Face Narrate the Entire Super Bowl

While all eyes were on the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LII, viewers were also zooming in on one of the Eagles’ biggest fans: Bradley Cooper.

Throughout the game, the Philadelphia native was frequently seen next to Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie and couldn’t contain himself from the moment the team ran out onto the field to when they defeated the Patriots 41 to 33 at the end of a nail-biting game.

The actor, who attended the game with his girlfriend, Irina Shayk, with whom he has an almost 1-year-old daughter, has always been a die-hard fan of the Eagles and made it known to everyone with his character in the 2012 film, Silver Linings Playbook, which landed him a nomination for best actor at the Academy Awards. In one of the scenes, Cooper asks his psychiatrist if an Eagles jersey is appropriate attire for a dinner party.

Earlier in the week, Cooper also narrated a pre-Super Bowl video for the team.

Here are some of the most priceless reactions from Cooper’s memorable performance on Sunday:

#SuperBowl Bradley Cooper is giving me life right now pic.twitter.com/XcQsrHDRAR — Frida Bermejo (@frirober) February 5, 2018

At one point, Cooper left his suite and made his way to the field where he smiled for a photograph with Joe and Jill Biden.

Bidens pose with Bradley Cooper at Super Bowl https://t.co/9Rsn1DjMlQ pic.twitter.com/CUdd5w2o7s — The Hill (@thehill) February 5, 2018

During the game, some fans were more thrilled to watch Cooper than the players on the field.

The only part of the super bowl I care about is the fact that Bradley Cooper was there to support the Eagles and I'm very impressed that he's still actively doing character study for Silver Linings Playbook. — Tanner Forbes (@TannerForbes3) February 5, 2018