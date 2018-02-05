Bradley Cooper, Chrissy Teigen and More Stars React to Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl Win

The Philadelphia Eagles were victorious on Super Bowl Sunday when they won the Vince Lombardi Trophy after dramatically defeating the New England Patriots — and celebrities couldn’t help but cheer on Twitter.

While Bradley Cooper doesn’t maintain social media accounts, the actor sat beside the Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie and couldn’t contain his emotions as the game went on. When his favorite team won, Cooper, 43, seemed overwhelmed, throwing his hands into the air and then running them through his hair as he turned toward Lurie to offer a congratulatory hug.

Other celebrities, such as NBA star LeBron James, Ellen DeGeneres, CNN’s Jake Tapper and Chrissy Teigen shared the same excitement on Twitter (well, sort of, in Teigen’s case), congratulating the team on their first Super Bowl win.

My house…is so happy. Everyone is now apparently THE BIGGEST eagles fan. I, I don’t care. So please don’t yell at me thank you. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 5, 2018

Hold What A Min, Y’all thought I was finish! #FreeMeek, Congrats @Eagles and the whole city of Philadelphia on their 1st one in franchise history. I know the feeling first hand. S/O my dog @LG_Blount(BacktoBack chips) — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 5, 2018

Actor Ryan Phillippe couldn’t help but gloat on Twitter, retweeting a previous statement he’d made about the Eagles winning with an added, “like i said.”

President Donald Trump, who attended a Super Bowl party at his golf club in Florida with wife Melania, and who is close to Patriots owner Bob Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick, also tweeted congratulations to the Eagles.

Congratulations to the Philadelphia Eagles on a great Super Bowl victory! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2018

Astronaut Buzz Aldrin, championship tennis player Billie Jean King, This Is Us‘ Milo Ventimiglia, and singer Maren Morris all tweeted as well.

An incredible game and tremendous effort by both teams. Congratulations to the @Eagles on their first #SuperBowl victory. The first championship is always the sweetest. — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) February 5, 2018

Congrats @Eagles. Sending you all a huge hug before a beautiful episode of #ThisIsUs, written by our @Dan_Fogelman and directed by #GlennFicarra & #JohnRequa. MV pic.twitter.com/vt4HnNGxrG — Milo Ventimiglia (@MiloVentimiglia) February 5, 2018

I cannot believe I witnessed my first Super Bowl in person tonight. YOU GUYS!!!!!!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) February 5, 2018

I don't know how to feel. #superbowl — Alexis Ohanian Sr. (@alexisohanian) February 5, 2018

Take it home philly — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) February 5, 2018

Bryant also shared his reaction in a video on Instagram with multiple expletives spewed as he cannot contain his disbelief at the Eagles’ win.

Mood. #FlyEaglesFly A post shared by Questlove Gomez (@questlove) on Feb 4, 2018 at 8:02pm PST

Donovan McNabb, a legendary player for the Eagles, tweeted his congratulations as well.

Congratulations to the 2017-2018 @Eagles for win the Super Bowl. Great game plan by Doug and excellent effort by the boys. Eagle for life. Bird gang. — Donovan McNabb (@donovanjmcnabb) February 5, 2018

YO, EAGLES YA DID IT !!!!! A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) on Feb 4, 2018 at 8:07pm PST

DJ Jazzy Jeff also tweeted, with a sweet reminder of his roots when he tweeted the opening lines of the “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”

Hello….My name is DJ Jazzy Jeff…and I'm West Phliladelphia…Born and Raised!!! Congratulations to the @Eagles… Proud to be from Philly!!! #Eagles — The Magnificent… (@djjazzyjeff215) February 5, 2018

Will Smith also showed off his excitement by dancing in a video on his Instagram, saying, “Philly’s in the building! Philly’s in the building!”

PHILLY HAS LEFT THE BUILDING!! A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on Feb 4, 2018 at 7:44pm PST

Donnie Wahlberg, who rooted for the Patriots, congratulated the Eagles on their win, writing, “The best team always wins. Congrats to #Philly. Today, and this year, your @Eagles are the best team. ps- See you next year.”

The best team always wins. Congrats to #Philly. Today, and this year, your @Eagles are the best team. ps- See you next year. — Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) February 5, 2018

The Eagles won against the Patriots 41 to 33 after a hair-raising game in which the Eagles maintained a lead in the first half, until the Patriots caught up and surpassed after the halftime show. Eagles rookie kicker Jake Elliot widened the gap between his team and the Patriots when he nailed a field goal – clinching the team’s win.

Several celebrities were present at the game to root on their team and to cheer on Justin Timberlake, who performed a slew of his hits during the halftime show.

Super Bowl LII was played Sunday at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, and aired live on NBC.