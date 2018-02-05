Bradley Cooper, Chrissy Teigen and More Stars React to Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl Win

The Philadelphia Eagles were victorious on Super Bowl Sunday when they won the Vince Lombardi Trophy after dramatically defeating the New England Patriots — and celebrities couldn’t help but cheer on Twitter.
While Bradley Cooper doesn’t maintain social media accounts, the actor sat beside the Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie and couldn’t contain his emotions as the game went on. When his favorite team won, Cooper, 43, seemed overwhelmed, throwing his hands into the air and then running them through his hair as he turned toward Lurie to offer a congratulatory hug.
Other celebrities, such as NBA star LeBron James, Ellen DeGeneres, CNN’s Jake Tapper and Chrissy Teigen shared the same excitement on Twitter (well, sort of, in Teigen’s case), congratulating the team on their first Super Bowl win.
Actor Ryan Phillippe couldn’t help but gloat on Twitter, retweeting a previous statement he’d made about the Eagles winning with an added, “like i said.”
President Donald Trump, who attended a Super Bowl party at his golf club in Florida with wife Melania, and who is close to Patriots owner Bob Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick, also tweeted congratulations to the Eagles.
Astronaut Buzz Aldrin, championship tennis player Billie Jean King, This Is Us‘ Milo Ventimiglia, and singer Maren Morris all tweeted as well.
Bryant also shared his reaction in a video on Instagram with multiple expletives spewed as he cannot contain his disbelief at the Eagles’ win.
Donovan McNabb, a legendary player for the Eagles, tweeted his congratulations as well.
DJ Jazzy Jeff also tweeted, with a sweet reminder of his roots when he tweeted the opening lines of the “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”
Will Smith also showed off his excitement by dancing in a video on his Instagram, saying, “Philly’s in the building! Philly’s in the building!”
Donnie Wahlberg, who rooted for the Patriots, congratulated the Eagles on their win, writing, “The best team always wins. Congrats to #Philly. Today, and this year, your @Eagles are the best team. ps- See you next year.”
The Eagles won against the Patriots 41 to 33 after a hair-raising game in which the Eagles maintained a lead in the first half, until the Patriots caught up and surpassed after the halftime show. Eagles rookie kicker Jake Elliot widened the gap between his team and the Patriots when he nailed a field goal – clinching the team’s win.
Several celebrities were present at the game to root on their team and to cheer on Justin Timberlake, who performed a slew of his hits during the halftime show.
Super Bowl LII was played Sunday at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, and aired live on NBC.