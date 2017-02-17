Woman Lands Half-Court Shot at Basketball Game, Then Gets Surprise Proposal

It was a proposal (and a shot) to remember!

Erin Tobin had quite a night on Thursday when she drained a one-handed, half-court shot as the Mahattan Jaspers took on the Siena Saints in Albany, New York — and then accepted a marriage proposal from her boyfriend Steve Duckett, according to the Albany Times Union.

“I was jumping up and down after hitting the shot since my brother said he’d give me $50 if I even hit the rim,” Tobin said in a press release, according to the Times Union. “Then I turned around expecting a gift card from Dunkin’ Donuts and there he was on his knees and I didn’t have any words.”

Tobin, 30, a longtime college basketball fan, took part in a Dunkin’ Donuts promotion to win a $500 gift card during a time out at the game in Albany’s Times Union Center, the Associated Press reports.

She nailed the shot, drawing cheers from the crowd, and soon turned to see the company’s mascot: a Dunkin’ Donuts coffee cup. Much to Tobin’s surprise, the costume was removed to reveal Duckett, 31, down on one knee.

An emotional Tobin accepted the ring, and she and Duckett embraced before sharing a kiss.

Duckett later said that he never doubted Tobin’s basketball skills.

“I said to myself, ‘Of course she would hit the shot,’ ” he said, according to Times Union.