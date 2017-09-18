WWE Wrestling Legend Bobby ‘The Brain’ Heenan Dies Aged 73

WWE wrestling legend, manager and commentator Bobby “The Brain” Heenan died has aged 73.

WWE confirmed the Hall of Famer’s passing on Sunday. His cause of death was not revealed.

Heenan, who was known as “The Brain,” had a career spanning four decades, starting in the ring as a wrestler.

Heenan successfully transitioned from wrestler to commentator and managed some of the biggest superstars in wrestling.

As a manager he helped develop the careers of stars such as Andre the Giant,Mr. Perfect , Paul Orndorff, Arn Anderson, Tully Blanchard and Rick Rude.

Heenan announced he had throat cancer in 2002 and battled the illness for over a decade.

As news of his death broke, many of the wrestling community paid tribute to Heenan and what he did for the sport.

Bobby Heenan… The Greatest Manager, One Of The Greatest Announcers, And One Of The Best In-Ring Performers In The History Of The Business — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) September 17, 2017

Ric Flair — who is recovering from a near-death health scare himself — tweeted his love to the manager’s family.

“Bobby Heenan… The Greatest Manager, One Of The Greatest Announcers, And One Of The Best In-Ring Performers In The History Of The Business,” Flair tweeted.

One of the greatest managers and announcers in WWE history. Our thoughts are with the Heenan family. pic.twitter.com/r9A3IJlSoP — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) September 18, 2017

WWE’s CEO Vince McMahon said Heenan was “one of the greatest managers and announcers in WWE history.”

Heenan was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2004.