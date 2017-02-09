Bob Costas Stepping Down as NBC Olympic Host After 25 Years

When the winter Olympic games kick off in PyeongChang, South Korea, next year, one familiar face will be missing from NBC’s daily coverage.

Bob Costas, who’s hosted 11 Olympic games since taking on the role in 1992, is stepping down from the position, he told Today. Mike Tirico will take over for Costas.

“I’m going to be like the rest of the country, watching Mike Tirico, who will be an able successor in Korea for the Winter Olympics beginning a year from today,” Costas said on Thursday.

According to Today, Costas has won 27 Emmy Awards, which is more than any other sports broadcaster in history. He most recently hosted the Summer Olympics in 2016 from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Asked by Today to pick a favorite Olympic moment, Costas said, “I always go with Muhammad Ali lighting the torch in 1996 in Atlanta because it stands alone.”

“When he stepped out of the shadows and Janet Evans handed him that torch and you saw him trembling that way, somehow even in that condition, he was just as charismatic and magnetic as he’d ever been,” Costas added.

Though Tirico will now helm the Olympic coverage, Costas will continue to work for NBC Sports and NBC News.