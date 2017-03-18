Proud Dad Bill Murray Supports Son Luke During March Madness

Bill Murray is not hiding his proud papa bear status.

The actor’s son is an assistant coach for Xavier University’s basketball team, and Murray was in the stands Thursday cheering them on as they played Maryland in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Murray, 66, was once again the star of various social media reactions and attention, who commented on his passionate reactions during the game.

Bill Murray smells an upset pic.twitter.com/FAw92gfdIi — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) March 17, 2017

A man who loves a good Cinderella story… pic.twitter.com/cC3kf1gG1z — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 17, 2017

When Bill Murray is happy, it's a beautiful thing.

It doesn't even matter what he's happy about.

[the basketball team his son coaches won] pic.twitter.com/Ci24JXc4Sf — Mike Gibbs (@Mikeggibbs) March 17, 2017

After their 76-65 win, the Musketeers will take on Florida State University on Saturday for a big second round match up.

Murray has long been a supporter of Xavier University’s basketball team. Last year, his sad reaction to their loss during the second tournament round caught attention.

He told ESPN in 2016 that he gets emotional about things his children are involved in.

“As you’re a parent you’re really proud when you think they might be able to earn their own living, that’s the first flood of emotion that hit me,” Murray told ESPN of his son’s job. “Then, after that, I thought, that I still had two years of eligibility left.”

Said Luke, “We banter about Xavier basketball, a lot.”