Golfer Bill Haas Injured in Fatal Car Crash

Scooby Axson
February 14, 2018 08:49 AM
This story originally appeared on SI

Golfer Bill Haas was injured in a motor vehicle accident Tuesday night, according to multiple media reports.

Haas, a six-time winner on the PGA Tour, was a passenger in a Ferrari that overturned in Pacific Palisades, California around 6:30 p.m. local time.

The driver of the Ferrari was killed and the driver of a second vehicle was taken to the hospital.

The 35-year-old Haas is listed in stable but serious condition.

Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire/AP

He was scheduled to play in the Genesis Open at the Riviera Country Club near where the crash took place.

Luke Wilson
Ernesto Distefano/Getty Images

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a third vehicle hit an SUV just before the crash.

That vehicle was driven by actor Luke Wilson, who didn’t sustain any serious injuries.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Get your People daily dose

Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.
Sign up Now