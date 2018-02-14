Golfer Bill Haas Injured in Fatal Car Crash

Golfer Bill Haas was injured in a motor vehicle accident Tuesday night, according to multiple media reports.

Haas, a six-time winner on the PGA Tour, was a passenger in a Ferrari that overturned in Pacific Palisades, California around 6:30 p.m. local time.

The driver of the Ferrari was killed and the driver of a second vehicle was taken to the hospital.

The 35-year-old Haas is listed in stable but serious condition.

Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire/AP

He was scheduled to play in the Genesis Open at the Riviera Country Club near where the crash took place.

Luke Wilson Ernesto Distefano/Getty Images

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a third vehicle hit an SUV just before the crash.

That vehicle was driven by actor Luke Wilson, who didn’t sustain any serious injuries.