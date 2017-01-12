GOLF.com’s 2017 edition of the Most Beautiful Women in Golf, which “shines a light on some of the game’s most dynamic personalities,” was released on Wednesday — and the latest roster boasts an impressive list of women associated with the sport.

From Tiger Woods‘ niece Cheyenne Woods to golf-obsessed Miss America 2015 Kira Kazantsev, the featured women are among the sport’s top athletes.

Read on to learn more about these rising stars — and visit GOLF.com for a complete list and galleries:

Cheyenne Woods

Woods, 26, is much more than just Tiger Woods’ niece. The powerhouse athlete has two LPGA seasons under her belt.

“I feel beautiful on the golf course,” she told the site. “Having self-confidence and self love is very important.”

Kira Kazantsev

The 2015 Miss America, 25, started playing golf with her dad at the age of 4.

“I adore when little girls come up to me on the golf course and want me to sign golf balls for them,” she says. “They see Miss America playing golf and to them that’s inspiration they can play too!”

Jessica and Nelly Korda

Jessica Korda, 23, is a four-time LPGA champion, and younger sister Nelly, 18, will join her on Tour this year.

“We’re definitely going to spend a lot of time together, hopefully she doesn’t get sick of me!” Nelly told the site.

Holly Sonders

The Fox Sports host and reporter, 29, has been featured in GOLF.com’s Most Beautiful Women in Golf list since its inception in 2013. A former collegiate golfer, she won her first tournament at the tender age of 7.

Crenshaw family

PGA Tour legend Ben Crenshaw is featured with his wife, Julie, and their daughters Katherine, 29, Claire, 24, and Anna Riley, 18.