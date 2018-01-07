Barstool Sports' Kevin Clancy Issues Public Apology After Wife Accuses Him of Infidelity

Barstool Sports blogger Kevin Clancy has issued a public apology after his wife Nancy claimed he cheated on her while she was pregnant with their second child.

In a Twitter video posted on Saturday, Clancy said, “I have ruined my marriage, my family, and my life because I acted selfishly.”

“I acted like a coward and I behave like a boy when I should’ve behaved like a man,” Clancy continued. “All I can do now is ask for forgiveness. Whether or not I get that forgiveness, all I can do is act in a way that’s best for my wife and kids because I didn’t do so in the past.”

I’m sorry to my wife and kids and everybody I let down. pic.twitter.com/OoezCPXgEu — KFC (@KFCBarstool) January 6, 2018

The drama began when Clancy’s wife, Caitlin Nugent Clancy, posted in a since-deleted Instagram post on the blogger’s page that she discovered text messages between her husband and his alleged mistress, who she claimed he’d been seeing since she was eight months pregnant, according to the New York Daily News.

“Last night after I put my 2-year-old daughter and 6-month-old son to bed, I caught my husband sending messages to his mistress who he’s apparently been seeing since I was 8 months pregnant,” she reportedly wrote Friday. “Days before I gave birth, he was at a hotel in Manhattan with her. Days after I gave birth, he was then, too. The rug’s been pulled out from underneath me.”

The couple celebrated their three-year wedding anniversary in October, when Clancy, known as as KFC Barstool, wrote of his wife on Instagram, “You make me happy in ways that absolutely nobody else could.”

“I’ve always led a very public life. I’ve made a career of talking about other people’s personal loves and so I don’t expect anything in return for me,” Clancy continued in his apology video. “I know that I’ll be roasted and humiliated and mocked and I absolutely deserve all of that.”

The Internet personality added, “I want to face this head on. I want to own up to it. I want to apologize and not run and hide from it. Some details I do think should remain private for the sake of my kids. I don’t think they need to be involved. I don’t think everything needs to be public because their names end up in the tabloids. They end up being dragged though the mud just because of their stupid father.”

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy also acknowledged the situation he named “KFC Gate” on Twitter. “I didn’t want Barstool to be silent here,” he said in a video Saturday. “It sucks.”