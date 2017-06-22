Ayesha Curry Posts Shirtless Pic of Husband Steph on Vacation: ‘Can’t Keep My Hands to Myself’

When it comes to her basketball playing husband Steph, Ayesha Curry says she can’t keep her hands to herself.

The 28-year-old took to Instagram this week to share a sultry, shirtless photo of her husband Steph, showing off the athlete’s chiseled abs and tone physique.

“Candid and all mine. Thank you Lord! Appreciate what God blesses you with ladies,” she wrote on the photo.

In the pic, the NBA champion is shown looking off into the distance while kneeling in the sand with a football.

Ayesha continued praising her husband in the photo’s caption: ” ‘Can’t keep my hands to myself’😍💁🏽 … Selena couldn’t have said it better. Oh my heart. Oh my glory. Oh my Waikiki. Oh my yay area. OH!🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 #MCE national husband appreciation day/ he’s gonna get me for this one.”

Ayesha has long been Steph’s number one fan and the love birds opened up about their relationship to PEOPLE last month, revealing that they aren’t too comfortable with their status as many’s ‘#RelationshipGoals.’ ”

“I don’t like people looking at someone else’s image,” Steph said.

“We want to represent the right things because that’s who we are, but we don’t like when people say ‘#RelationshipGoals’ and stuff. I want people to understand they have to live their own lives the way they want to and not just do what we do.”