Steph Curry’s Wife Ayesha Claps Back After Donald Trump Rescinds Warriors’ White House Invitation

Ayesha Curry isn’t too upset that Donald Trump has disinvited the Golden State Warriors to the White House over comments made by her husband Stephen Curry.

The 28-year-old chef and cookbook author responded to the president with an eyeroll emoji on Twitter after he tweeted Saturday morning that Stephen and the 2017 NBA finals champs are not welcome for a visit.

“Donate to earthquake relief here,” Ayesha wrote, focusing her priorities instead on raising money for UNICEF in response to the 7.1 magnitude earthquake that ripped through Mexico City earlier this week and the 6.1 magnitude earthquake that hit southern Mexico Saturday.

She followed that response up with another charity: the Hispanic Federation, a Latino nonprofit membership organization founded in 1990 that seeks to support Hispanic families and strengthen Latino institutions by improving education, health, immigration, and more.

🙄Okay… Donate to earthquake relief here!!! https://t.co/HL5cvwbGtQ — Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) September 23, 2017

Stephen had spoken out on Friday about the possibility of visiting the White House after the Warriors win, saying that if the team were invited and were to vote on whether to go, he would say no.

“You can talk about all the different personalities that have said things and done things — from Colin Kaepernick to what happened with Michael Bennett to all sorts of examples of what has gone on in our country that has led to change,” Curry told reporters. “We’re all trying to do what we can using our platforms, using our opportunities to shed light on that. That’s kind of where I stand on that. I don’t think us going to the White House will miraculously make everything better, but this is my opportunity to voice that.”

The athlete has been open about his feelings for Trump. In February, Stephen backhandedly referred to Trump as an “ass.” Many of his teammates, such as Kevin Durant, and head coach Steve Kerr are also vocal critics of Trump’s.

Though it remains unclear whether the White House had actually extended an invitation to the Warriors in the first place (players and coaches have spoken about the possibility of attending in the past, but always in the framing of “if we’re invited”), Trump still tweeted Saturday morning that the invite was off the table.

“Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team,” the 71-year-old former Celebrity Apprentice host said, shortly after the television program Fox & Friends covered Curry’s comments. “Stephen Curry is hesitating,therefore invitation is withdrawn!”

Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team.Stephen Curry is hesitating,therefore invitation is withdrawn! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

Ayesha wasn’t the only one responding to the president’s tweet Saturday. Celebrities and athletes also clapped back at Trump — many of them mocking him for taking away a potential invitation after Stephen had already essentially R.S.V.P.’ed no.

“You’re not breaking up with me, I’m breaking up with you!” Daily Show host Trevor Noah wrote.

“U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain’t going!” LeBron James wrote. “So therefore ain’t no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up!”

John Legend agreed. “Perhaps it’s not a great honor while your stench is there,” he wrote.

"You're not breaking up with me, I'm breaking up with you!" https://t.co/6yCy4F9S4V — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) September 23, 2017

U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up! — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 23, 2017

Perhaps it's not a great honor while your stench is there. https://t.co/sgX8Mv54DS — John Legend (@johnlegend) September 23, 2017

It's an honor when the president is honorable. https://t.co/sWwbKxCK8X — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) September 23, 2017

Man, nobody with any sense or self-respect considers it an honor to be within a 10 mile radius of you. It is known. https://t.co/J4L5w4mS8E — Ava DuVernay (@ava) September 23, 2017

Trump: "Steph Curry doesn't want to come, so you're disinvited!" "Didn't nobody wanna come to your little house, no ways!" pic.twitter.com/n2FhDHV4JH — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 23, 2017

Curry wasn't hesitating – he forcefully said he didn't want to go, "won't stand for" things Trump has done. https://t.co/0N9moLFrNU — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 23, 2017

HOUSEWIVES PLAYBOOK: rescind invitations liberally! (See: Bethenny re LuAnn, Mexico; Bethenny & Ramona, Mexico) https://t.co/tW6oQh1HZS — Andy Cohen (@Andy) September 23, 2017

Trump has now attacked Jemele Hill, Colin Kaepernick, & Stephen Curry. All have something in common but I can’t quite put my finger on it. — Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) September 23, 2017

Nothing triggers Trump more than perceived ingratitude from successful POCs. In his mind, they don't achieve things; they are given things. — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) September 23, 2017

Former White House photographer Pete Souza just posted this in response to Trump calling out Steph Curry and the Warriors. pic.twitter.com/jvz0kaJYXJ — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) September 23, 2017

Hey @StephenCurry30, welcome to the club bro 😂 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 23, 2017

An entire island full of Americans in Puerto Rico are without power right now, and @POTUS is cursing out NFL players at his campaign rally. — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) September 23, 2017

ESPN host Jemele Hill also tweeted support for Stephen, writing, “welcome to the club bro.” Earlier this month, she was criticized for calling Trump a “white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists” — comments Trump demanded ESPN apologize for, calling them an “untruth.”

Journalist Jamal Smith made similar comments as Ayesha’s too, this time about the island of Puerto Rico which is still without power following the Hurricane Maria.

“An entire island full of Americans in Puerto Rico are without power right now, and @POTUS is cursing out NFL players at his campaign rally,” he wrote.

Meanwhile celebrities still continue to support Kaepernick, who started an uproar when he started taking a knee during every game last season in to call attention to the headline-making racial tension plaguing the country.

“I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color,” Kaepernick told Steve Wyche of NFL Media in August 2016.

“To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way,” he continued. “There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder.”

Speaking at a rally in Alabama, Trump said any NFL player who protests the national anthem in an effort to address racism and police violence in America as a “son of a bitch’ who should be fired.

Celebrities were none too happy about that.

We’re not on the plantation anymore Chump. There will be no “buck breaking” out here. Fingers on the hand form a fist. #TakeAKnee ‘til free. — jesse Williams. (@iJesseWilliams) September 23, 2017

Kneel so hard Sunday the earth shakes. — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) September 23, 2017

We will never back down. We no longer can afford to stick to sports. pic.twitter.com/Ec3Bc4qt9h — DeMaurice Smith (@DeSmithNFLPA) September 23, 2017

New NFL statement pic.twitter.com/XHPgVvPPfH — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) September 23, 2017

I'm wondering what it will take for some of you to stop watching football. More players are speaking out. We have to support. #TakeAKnee — April (@ReignOfApril) September 23, 2017

For those who value false peace more than justice and symbols more than systemic change, no form of courageous protest is good. #TakeAKnee — The King Center (@TheKingCenter) September 23, 2017

Guess that makes me a proud bitch! — Teresa Kaepernick (@B4IleaveU) September 23, 2017

“We’re not on the plantation anymore Chump. There will be no ‘buck breaking’ out here. Fingers on the hand form a fist. #TakeAKnee ’til free,” Grey’s Anatomy star Jesse Williams said.

“Knee so hard on Sunday the earth shakes,” said Westworld actor Jeffrey Wright.

The most pointed response came from Kaepernick’s mom Teresa. “Guess that makes me a proud bitch!” she said on Twitter.