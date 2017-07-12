It was love at first dribble for Ben McCleskey and Avery Armstrong.

The duo met face-to-face during an Atlanta Hawks Tinder-themed date night in Jan. 2015, and the two Shorter University students have been dating since ever since.

Now, the two are getting ready to marry — and the Hawks are swooping in to foot the bill.

A year after the Hawks hosted their Swipe Right Night, the couple attended the team’s second date night — dubbed Swipe Right Night 2.0 — at Phillips Arena in 2016.

When Hawks CEO Steve Koonin heard about their story that night, he made a generous offer to the couple: He told them that if they get married, the Hawks would be happy to host the wedding, Not only that, he would take care of the costs.

“My treat,” he said, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Koonin vows to keep his promise now that the pair intend to wed. But McCleskey and Armstrong are bringing along a third guest, who just may very well be a future Hawks fan — their newborn child.

Hey @ATLHawks remember when you said you'd pay for mine + @BMccleskeyNRP wedding? Well the 3 of us are ready-we hope the offer still stands! pic.twitter.com/3y5U7aRiZK — Avery Armstrong (@averylarmstrong) July 7, 2017

“Avery and Ben: We are super excited for how your relationship has grown since you met at our first Swipe Right Night, and I will absolutely make good on my promise for the Hawks to host your wedding,” Koonin said on the team’s website.

“We can’t wait to start making plans and meet your new little one.”