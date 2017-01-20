Atlanta Falcons Player’s Wife Sat Through Entire Play-off Game While in Labor

While Falcons’ guard Andy Levitre was playing a tough game against the Seahawks on Saturday, his wife, Katie, was in the stands facing a much greater challenge – labor.

“My wife went into labor right before the game started. She came to the game and sat through the game while she was in labor,” Levitre, 30, told Fox 5 Atlanta.

Andy had no idea what his wife was in labor until after the playoff game had ended and a Falcon staffer came and told him.

“I didn’t know about this until after the game when I was walking off the field and one of the football ops guys told me she was in labor,” he explained. “So I went, showered up, came outside, we went home for like an hour, went to the hospital, and she gave birth.”

Lily ❤️ A photo posted by @katielevitre on Jan 15, 2017 at 5:31am PST

The couple named their new bundle of joy, who arrived just after midnight, Lily Gene Levitre. The middle name is a tribute to Levitre’s father, Gene, who always wanted a daughter.

Now that the new parents have brought Lily home, Levitre said Katie has been taking care of the baby girl so that he can get enough sleep and prepare for the conference championship this Sunday.

“She’s taking one for the team, literally,” he said. “I really appreciate what she’s doing for me.”