Astros Pitcher Ken Giles Punches Himself in the Face After Giving Up a Home Run to Lose the Game

Houston Astros relief pitcher Ken Giles was feeling frustrated after he was taken out of Tuesday night’s game against the New York Yankees. So frustrated, in fact, that he felt the need to punch himself in the face multiple times.

The score had been 0-0 up until the ninth inning, and Giles was tapped to close things out. The game look poised for extra innings — until he gave up a three-run home run, which eventually led to the Yankees winning the game, 4-0.

Giles was so annoyed with himself for giving up the pivotal home run that he punched himself in the face.

Gary Sanchez delivered the knockout punch, then Ken Giles delivered his own. pic.twitter.com/SP5MOqmPxt — YES Network (@YESNetwork) May 2, 2018

Uh, did Ken Giles just punch himself in the face? pic.twitter.com/Y8kbDIDVtl — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) May 2, 2018

He self-delivered the punch on his way back to the dugout, where he continued to express his frustration by grabbing what appears to be a bat and throwing it on the ground.

“I just screwed up a win,” Giles explained to reporters after the game. “We should have won this game. We should have bounced back. I didn’t give our team a chance. Of course I’m going to be frustrated over that.”