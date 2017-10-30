Why One Astros Fan Stole a World Series Home Run Ball and Threw It Back on the Field

Many baseball fans would understand why someone would want to keep a home run ball from the World Series, even it was hit by the opposing team. But one Houston Astros supporter made no exceptions to the tradition of throwing back a home run hit by a rival.

Fans were shocked during Game 5 of the World Series Sunday night when an Astros fan dramatically wrestled the ball hit by Los Angeles Dodgers’ Yasiel Puig in the 9th inning out of a woman’s hand to throw it back onto the field — leaving her and those around them stunned.

To make matters worse, the ball had history to it: It set a record for most homers hit in a World Series.

Those watching on TV were disgusted by the act.

“Dang that Astros fan who ripped the home run ball away from that lady is a jerk,” one said.

Added another, “WAIT ARE WE JUST GOING TO NOT TALK ABOUT THE FURIOUS BUG-EYED A—HOLE MAN WHO STOLE THE HOME RUN BALL FROM THE LADY AND THREW IT BACK?????”

some deranged astros fan ripped a home run ball out of a woman's hand and threw it onto the field pic.twitter.com/Qd9rH1AK3A — jordan ghoul 👻☠️🎃 (@JordanUhl) October 30, 2017

Dang that Astros fan who ripped the home run ball away from that lady is a jerk — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) October 30, 2017

Did u see that Astros fan take the HR ball from the other fan & throw it back onto the field?? Bruh, we would have fought, LA HR ball or not — Fallon Smith C. (@FallonSmithNBCS) October 30, 2017

But it turns out it wasn’t as bad as all that, and the two fans are actually related. The Houston Chronicle reports that the man and the woman are in-laws, and she maintained a sense of humor about the episode.

“I just would have liked to have been able to throw it back myself,” Sarah Head, who caught the home run, told the outlet.

“It’s bad karma to keep it,” Kirk Head, who threw the ball back, said. “You’ve got to throw it back. I was just making sure she did.”

Kirk’s logic seemed to have worked — the Astros pulled out the win in the thrilling 13-12 extra-inning game. The Astros now lead the series 3-2.