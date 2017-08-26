Andy Murray Withdraws From the U.S. Open Citing a Hip Injury

Andy Murray has withdrawn from next week’s U.S. Open, citing a hip injury.

Murray, the world’s No. 2 ranked player was set to play Tennys Sandgren in the first round.

Now, five of the world’s top 11 eleven players have bowed out of the Open. Novak Djokovic, Stan Wawrinka, Ken Nishikori and Milos Raonic all withdrew because of injuries.

Murray also battled a hip injury during Wimbledon, beaten in five sets on the quarterfinals by American Sam Querrey and didn’t play in the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati because of his hip issues.

The U.S. Open — the fourth and final grand slam in the tennis calendar — kicks off its two-week tournament from New York City on Monday.

This article originally appeared on Si.com