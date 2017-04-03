Flashback: Amy Schumer on Sex Scene with John Cena — His Body Is ‘Not Even Human’

Before John Cena got down on one knee on the small screen, he showed a lot more of himself on the big one.

The 39-year-old – who proposed to longtime love Nikki Bella on live TV – was the star of a hilarious, raunchy sex scene with Amy Schumer in her 2015 hit comedy Trainwreck.

Discussing her co-star’s muscular physique during a press interview around the film’s release, Schumer said, “It’s a whole universe, that butt … it’s not even human.”

She added to the Opie Radio hosts, “It felt like having a refrigerator on top of me.”

In the scene, Cena is naked save for a strategically placed towel, and he struggles with mastering bedroom talk.

Discussing the moment with Conan in 2015, Cena admitted, “It was awkward. And they wanted awkward so we gave them awkward.”

He also admitted that Bella wasn’t exactly thrilled when he signed on to the role, laughing at O’Brien’s insinuation that he got into just a “little bit of trouble.”

“Honestly I didn’t think I’d get the part,” he explained. “And I kept putting it off not telling Nicole and not having the discussion of, ‘Hey there may be some graphic scenes.’ ”

Continued Cena, “So I got it and I couldn’t say no, so I kind of walked in one day and was like, ‘Hey, I’m kind of just doing this.’ And that was the wrong approach.”

“She has such beautiful brown eyes and they glowed with red hellfire,” joked the star. “She has such a great smile but she turned into like the alien and the predator at once.”

Two years on, the pair have definitely gotten past the disagreement.

Cena proposed to Bella, 33, during WrestleMania on Sunday night. Cena and Bella have been dating for nearly five years and their relationship has been documented on the hit E! reality shows Total Divas and Total Bellas.

Talking about the engagement on Today, Monday, Cena said, “I found the absolute right person. A strong person that I consider an inspiration, an equal. Somebody who when I’m feeling down picks me up. Somebody when she’s down I can pick her up.”