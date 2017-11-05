American Woman Wins the New York City Marathon for the First Time in Four Decades

After 40 years, an American woman has again claimed first place in the New York City Marathon.

Shalane Flanagan, 36, crossed the finish line on Sunday in tears before running over to hug family and friends.

The runner posted a time of two hours, 26 minutes, 53 seconds, beating out Kenyan Mary Keitany, who had won the race the past three years and set a world record in April, by about a minute, according to ESPN.

The last American woman to win in New York was Miki Gorman, who won consecutive titles in 1976 and 1977.

On the men’s side, Geoffrey Kipsang Kamworor of Kenya took home the first place title, holding off countryman Wilson Kipsang by three seconds for his first major victory. Kamworor ran the race in two hours, 10 minutes, 53 seconds.

Celebrities are also getting in on the action this year. Kevin Hart, Karlie Kloss and Real Housewives of New York City star Carole Radziwill are all participating in the 2017 race — and you can track their progress.

Former New York Giants player Tiki Barber, Catfish star Nev Schulman, and Dominican American singer Prince Royce — who previously told PEOPLE Chica that he started running just over six months ago — are also hitting the pavement for the 26.2 miles on Sunday.