American Woman Wins the Boston Marathon for the First Time in 33 Years

A 34-year-old woman pushed through the brutal weather on Monday to become the first American woman to win the Boston Marathon since 1985.

Desiree Linden, a two-time Olympian from Washington, Michigan, finished with a time of 2:39:54, the Boston Globe reports.

“I don’t have the right words,” she said after the marathon. “I’m thrilled . . . It’s good to get it done.”

Linden told NBC Sport’s Network that she “didn’t feel like I was going to even make it to the finish line,” early in the race. But she was able to find motivation from fellow runner Shalene Flanagan. At one point during the marathon, Linden even waited for Flanagan as she took a detour to use a port-a-potty.

“When you work together, you never know what’s going to happen and helping her helped me and (I) kind of got my legs back from there,” she said.

Desiree Linden

Linden told the news outlet that Boston means so much to her because of the people.

“Even on a day like today where it’s pretty miserable out, people show up and they embrace the race,” she said.

Linden finished fourth at the marathon last year and this year marked her sixth race. In 2011, she ran 2:22:38, the Boston Globe reports, finishing two seconds off the wining time.

According to EPSN, Linden’s final time was more than four minutes better than Sarah Sellers who came in second place.

Yuki Kawauchi

Japan’s Yuki Kawauchi won the men’s title with a final time of 2:15:58. It was only in the last few miles that he took the lead, according to CBS Boston.