Amanda Nunes Joins Twitterverse in Mocking Ronda Rousey After Dominating UFC Legend in Fight

After Amanda Nunes dominated Ronda Rousey in the octagon, the reigning champion continued her celebration by ribbing the UFC favorite on Twitter.

Nunes, also known as “the Lioness,” took down the 29-year-old MMA fighter in just 48 seconds to retain the women’s bantamweight championship belt on Friday night, but the mockery continued for much longer. Twitter users took to the social media site to mock Rousey’s defeat, and Nunes also joined in.

The 28-year-old Brazilian shared a poorly Photoshopped image of herself holding her championship belt while pushing an upset Rousey — as a baby — in a stroller.

Other Twitter users also joked about the UFC’s champion’s second consecutive loss in the sport.

One listed “Ronda Rousey’s UFC career” among celebrities such as Carrie Fisher and Prince who died in 2016. Another said, “Ronda Rousey took more shots than Kobe [Bryant].”

In 48-seconds in the first round, Nunes (14-4) won by TKO to retain the bantamweight title.

It was the third fastest knockout in women’s UFC bantamweight history, and the second consecutive knockout for Rousey (12-2).

“I’m the champion, Amanda Nunes,” she told UFC commentator Joe Rogan in the octagon after winning.

“I stop everybody like that, when I asked for this fight, I prepared my mind, my spirit, my body for this moment. Nobody is going to take this belt away from me,” she continued.

“I trained for this girl since my first fight in UFC, I proved to everybody I’m the best on the planet. Now [Rousey’s] going to retire and do movies she’s already got a lot of money. Forget about f—in Ronda Rousey. I’m the real champion!” Nunes concluded.