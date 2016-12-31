Amanda Nunes Remains the Champion! Wins UFC 207 After Intense Bout with Ronda Rousey

Amanda Nunes has done it — defeats MMA legend Ronda Rousey!

In a stunning victory, the women’s bantamweight championship belt remains with Nunes. On Friday, the 28-year-old Brazilian, nicknamed “the Lioness,” proved she’s a force to be reckoned with after defeating her belt against the once long-reigning champion in an intense fight.

While many Rousey fans were sure she would reclaim her belt, it was team Nunes who stayed confident going into the fight. While at weigh-ins, Nunes heard boos from the crowd and told the audience, “I will show everybody I’m the real champion. I will show you guys and be ready.”

UFC 207 marked Rousey’s first fight back in the UFC since her devastating loss to Holly Holm last November. The superstar hasn’t just been absent from the octagon, but also the public eye. She only made a few appearances on television throughout the year, while steering clear of any and all UFC events.

One thing that isn’t for sure, is if we will see Rousey back in the ring again. Prior to her defeat, she had appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show where the 29-year-old revealed that her career is coming to an end.

“I’m wrapping it up,” said Rousey. “This is definitely one of my last fights. Everyone better watch because the show isn’t gonna be around forever!”