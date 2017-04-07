Aly Raisman Won’t Free-Bleed Like Other Athletes: I Don’t ‘Have the Confidence’

Aly Raisman has her fair share of period woes, but the Olympic gold-medalist says she won’t take to free bleeding like other athletes.

Raisman, 22, recently teamed up with Playtex Sport to take away the stigma surrounding women and their periods. But the athlete says letting her period flow freely — not using a cup, tampon or pad while menstruating — just isn’t her thing.

“I give [women] a lot of credit for being that comfortable,” she recently told Cosmopolitan. “That’s a really amazing thing. I don’t know if I’d have the confidence to do that.”

Free bleeding has been catching on recently.

Earlier this year, yoga-lover Steph Gongora made headlines after sharing an Instagram video of herself performing a series of moves while free bleeding in white yoga pants.

In 2015, M.I.A. drummer Kiran Gandhi ran a marathon without a tampon to raise awareness about women who have no access to feminine products and to encourage women to not be embarrassed about their periods.

Aly Raisman Surprises a Gymnast for Playtex Sport Still, Raisman has her own way of making period-talk less taboo.

Through her partnership with Playtex, the Olympian encourages girls to continue on in sports after their get their period for the first time by providing the tools and advice they need to “play on.”

“I work out a lot with little girls, so sometimes they’ll run and [say to] me, ‘I just got my period!’ ” she previously told PEOPLE.

“I like to think I’m not awkward about it, so I think that they can come to me … I get what they’re going through so I like to be that person for them.”