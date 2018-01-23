Aly Raisman is calling for an independent investigation of both USA Gymnastics and the U. S. Olympic Committee after accusing the organizations of “shamelessly taking credit” for the recent resignations of three USAG board members.

In a scathing statement posted on Twitter, the 23-year-old Olympian chided the organizations for their apparently disingenuous response to the sexual abuse scandal involving former Team USA gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar. Her address came shortly after news broke that three USAG board members had resigned from their positions.

“Over the weekend, the USOC released a statement shamelessly taking credit for a few USAG resignations (note: not fired), as though they’re addressing this problem,” she wrote in the statement.

“But they are still not acknowledging its own role in this mess. ZERO accountability! It’s like none of us were ever abused!”

USA Gymnastics Board of Directors’ Chairman Paul Parilla, Vice Chairman Jay Binder and Treasurer Bitsy Kelley all tendered their resignations, effective Sunday, according to Kerry Perry, the organization’s president and CEO.

“We support their decisions to resign at this time,” Perry also said, per a statement posted on the group’s website. “We believe this step will allow us to more effectively move forward in implementing change within our organization.”

Although the statement did not mention Nassar by name, it said “USA Gymnastics has and will continue to take specific and concrete steps to promote athlete safety, health and well-being and prevent future abuse by adopting and vigorously enforcing the USA Gymnastics Safe Sport Policy.”

In response to Raisman’s post, USOC spokesperson Mark Jones issued a statement to PEOPLE: “We have proactively arranged for multiple independent reviews of our safe sport policies and practices since 2010. We are open to any further process or review that could lead to a safer environment for athletes who participate in Olympic and Paralympic sports.”

The U.S. Olympic Committee did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s call for comment.

USA Gymnastics suspended former U.S. women’s national team coach John Geddert, the owner of the Twistars gymnastics club near Lansing, multiple outlets reported.

Nassar pleaded guilty to molesting at least two teenagers at Twistars, according to The Detroit News.

Raisman has long been calling for the organizations to take responsibility for allegedly failing to protect several gymnasts from Nassar’s sexual abuse.

More than 130 women and girls have accused Nassar, 54, of assault, including gymnasts Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas. Nassar pleaded guilty in November to several counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Dozens of victims have appeared, or had representation appear, at Michigan’s Ingham County Circuit Courtroom to read impact statements during Nassar’s sentencing hearing last week.

On Friday, Raisman gave her own headline-making statement in court, addressing Nassar directly.

“The tables have turned, Larry. We are here. We have our voices, and we are not going anywhere. And now, Larry, It’s your turn to listen to me,” Raisman said.

“You never healed me. You took advantage of our passions and our dreams. Imagine feeling like you have no power, and no voice. Well you know what Larry, I have my power and my voice, and I will use them.”