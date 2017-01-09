Aly Raisman Says Boyfriend Colton Underwood Is a ‘Very Thoughtful Person’

Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman and her beau Colton Underwood went public with their relationship in December of 2016 and there seems to be no sign of slowing down for this athletic duo. The pair hit the Golden Globes red carpet together on Sunday and were on hand for the 4th Annual Gold Meets Golden event at Equinox, hosted by Nicole Kidman, in West Los Angeles the previous day.

When asked how they handle their long distance relationship, Raisman, 22, and Underwood, 24, told reporters that distance isn’t an issue.

“We see each other so much,” Raisman shared.

Underwood agreed. “We really do. Between events, and her traveling and me traveling right now, even the first night we went on the date, it just works out.”

While the two-time Olympian has had the crazy schedule as of late, she is more than happy to travel to see her boyfriend when his schedule fills up in a few months. “He’s already started training and stuff. So once April comes around, I’ll have to slow down and come to [him] more,” she says.

And what does the couple like to do when they have free time to spend together? “I think just for us just having quality time together is great,” Underwood says. “She has such a busy schedule that there’s something always on our schedule, always on our agenda, that anytime we can make something like this that is on our schedule into a little date or or time, it’s great.”

The times they are able to spend together are priority, but even for Raisman and Underwood, absence makes the heart grow fonder. When the couple can’t be together, they send each other little gifts to let the other know they’re thinking about them.

“She loves fruit, so I sent her a fruit basket,” Underwood revealed.

“He’ll randomly do little stuff like that, which is really sweet,” Raisman jumped in. “He’s just a very thoughtful person, but we both try to do stuff that like, little things.”

But Underwood isn’t the only thoughtful gift giver. “She sent me a care package the day after my surgery. So she’s sweet,” he gushed.