Twitter Cannot Stop Making Fun of A-Rod for Posting This Photo

No one – not even an MLB great – is safe from the Internet’s creativity.
Alex Rodriguez has, once again, turned himself into a meme after posting an innocent tweet on Tuesday night about the prospects of the upcoming 2017-2018 baseball season.
Wrote the former Yankees player, “Who will win the World Series this year?” Accompanying the question, was a picture of A-Rod looking contemplative, with his hand placed on his head and his eyes facing the ground.
Twitter users didn’t take issue with the question, itself, but rather the serious photo – which seemed totally out of place. Naturally, hilarity ensued.
Sharing the photo, one user wrote, “When the teacher walks by & you have to act like you’re really thinking about the test answers but you’re just regretting your life choices.”
When the teacher walks by & you have to act like you’re really thinking about the test answers but you’re just regretting your life choices pic.twitter.com/AbS536Y8xy
— MLB Daily Dish (@mlbdailydish) March 29, 2017
— Brody Logan (@BrodyLogan) March 29, 2017
Joked another user of the image, “A-Rod looks like he just sent a desperately thirsty text to someone he’s been after for a while and is waiting for a response.”
Another poked fun at Rodriguez’s new romance with singer Jennifer Lopez.
.@AROD deep in thought on how to keep JLo from leaving him like pic.twitter.com/4KSxhFpsB4
— Scott James Jr. (@ScottJames_412) March 29, 2017
@AROD pic.twitter.com/mVvLhxlSzf
— Buckeye Empire (@BuckeyeEmpire) March 29, 2017
@AROD pic.twitter.com/e6TdUiVJTk
— Kowalski (@nik_kowalski) March 29, 2017
Rodriguez has yet to address his meme-status – maybe because he’s been busy on the town with Lopez. The hot new couple were spotted together on Friday night, leaving a low-key dinner at the Hotel Bel-Air in California.
“They are definitely getting more serious. A-Rod flew to L.A. before the weekend to be with Jennifer. She was ecstatic to see him,” a Lopez source told PEOPLE. “When apart, they speak every day. It’s like they can’t get enough of each other.”