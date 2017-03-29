People

Twitter Cannot Stop Making Fun of A-Rod for Posting This Photo

By @lekimble

Posted on

Brian Blanco/Getty

No one – not even an MLB great – is safe from the Internet’s creativity.

Alex Rodriguez has, once again, turned himself into a meme after posting an innocent tweet on Tuesday night about the prospects of the upcoming 2017-2018 baseball season.

Wrote the former Yankees player, “Who will win the World Series this year?” Accompanying the question, was a picture of A-Rod looking contemplative, with his hand placed on his head and his eyes facing the ground.

Twitter users didn’t take issue with the question, itself, but rather the serious photo – which seemed totally out of place. Naturally, hilarity ensued.

Sharing the photo, one user wrote, “When the teacher walks by & you have to act like you’re really thinking about the test answers but you’re just regretting your life choices.”

Joked another user of the image, “A-Rod looks like he just sent a desperately thirsty text to someone he’s been after for a while and is waiting for a response.”

Another poked fun at Rodriguez’s new romance with singer Jennifer Lopez.

Rodriguez has yet to address his meme-status – maybe because he’s been busy on the town with Lopez. The hot new couple were spotted together on Friday night, leaving a low-key dinner at the Hotel Bel-Air in California.

“They are definitely getting more serious. A-Rod flew to L.A. before the weekend to be with Jennifer. She was ecstatic to see him,” a Lopez source told PEOPLE. “When apart, they speak every day. It’s like they can’t get enough of each other.”