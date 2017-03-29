Twitter Cannot Stop Making Fun of A-Rod for Posting This Photo

No one – not even an MLB great – is safe from the Internet’s creativity.

Alex Rodriguez has, once again, turned himself into a meme after posting an innocent tweet on Tuesday night about the prospects of the upcoming 2017-2018 baseball season.

Wrote the former Yankees player, “Who will win the World Series this year?” Accompanying the question, was a picture of A-Rod looking contemplative, with his hand placed on his head and his eyes facing the ground.

Who will win the World Series this year? #mlb pic.twitter.com/4knU1LluGx — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) March 29, 2017

Twitter users didn’t take issue with the question, itself, but rather the serious photo – which seemed totally out of place. Naturally, hilarity ensued.

Sharing the photo, one user wrote, “When the teacher walks by & you have to act like you’re really thinking about the test answers but you’re just regretting your life choices.”

When the teacher walks by & you have to act like you’re really thinking about the test answers but you’re just regretting your life choices pic.twitter.com/AbS536Y8xy — MLB Daily Dish (@mlbdailydish) March 29, 2017

— Brody Logan (@BrodyLogan) March 29, 2017

Joked another user of the image, “A-Rod looks like he just sent a desperately thirsty text to someone he’s been after for a while and is waiting for a response.”

A-Rod looks like he just sent a desperately thirsty text to someone he's been after for a while and is waiting for a response pic.twitter.com/zPucvxUyS0 — Jon Tayler (@JATayler) March 29, 2017

why does A-Rod look like he's about to be on a DJ Khaled album cover pic.twitter.com/YfPDI2NFKq — Nik Makakiz (@BananaSlapdick) March 29, 2017

Another poked fun at Rodriguez’s new romance with singer Jennifer Lopez.

.@AROD deep in thought on how to keep JLo from leaving him like pic.twitter.com/4KSxhFpsB4 — Scott James Jr. (@ScottJames_412) March 29, 2017

when the Uber driver tries to spark up a conversation after your long night pic.twitter.com/7iTXw6pbI6 — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) March 29, 2017

FROM COINAGE: These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money

Rodriguez has yet to address his meme-status – maybe because he’s been busy on the town with Lopez. The hot new couple were spotted together on Friday night, leaving a low-key dinner at the Hotel Bel-Air in California.

“They are definitely getting more serious. A-Rod flew to L.A. before the weekend to be with Jennifer. She was ecstatic to see him,” a Lopez source told PEOPLE. “When apart, they speak every day. It’s like they can’t get enough of each other.”