Alex Rodriguez Shares Photo with Daughter and Ex-Wife at Parent-Teacher Day

Alex Rodriguez and ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis make co-parenting look easy!

The former MLB star posted a sweet photo on his Instagram page Thursday with his daughter Ella, 8, and Scurtis, 44, just one day after news of his relationship with Jennifer Lopez broke.

The athlete wrote, “Parents-Teacher Day at Ella’s school,” as the caption. Rodriguez frequently posts photos of his kids during sporting events, at a baseball field or even at home while watching an awards show.

Rodriguez and Scurtis share two kids, including eldest daughter Natasha, 12, whom he calls “Tashi.” The two were married in 2002 before separating in 2008.

“She seems excited,” a source close to JLo told PEOPLE of her relationship with A-Rod. “He has been around her family and she really likes that he is a dad. She is aware, though, that he is a ladies’ man too and is being cautious. For now, it’s just fun. She is single and enjoys dating.”

Rodriguez, 41, recently ended his relationship with Silicon Valley CEO Anne Wojcicki in February after dating for just under a year. He has previously dated Kate Hudson and Cameron Diaz, among other high profile A-listers.

Meanwhile, the Shades of Blue star broke things off with Drake after a source who knows both of the entertainers told PEOPLE it was never an official relationship. She was previously married to singer Marc Anthony, with whom she shares twins Max and Emme, 9. She was previously married to Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003, and Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998.