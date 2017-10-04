Soccer Star Alex Morgan Apologizes After Reportedly Being Kicked Out of Disney World

Soccer star Alex Morgan apologized after she and multiple Orlando City SC players were reportedly kicked out of Disney World over the weekend.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office told a group, including Morgan, to leave Disney after an incident at a bar in Epcot on Sunday.

Morgan, Orlando City players Donny Toia and Giles Barnes were among six people listed in the Sheriff Office’s incident report, according to the Orlando Sentinel. The group, including Toia’s wife, was given a trespass warning, with the two others listed as witnesses. No charges were filed. TMZ initially reported the news.

Morgan apologized on Twitter for her behavior at the theme park.

I want to apologize for my actions that occurred over the weekend. I will learn from this make sure it does not happen again. #liveandlearn — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) October 4, 2017

According to the report, deputies were called to respond to “impaired and verbally aggressive” individuals.

Barnes reportedly cut in front of someone at the bar, leading to an argument. As he was being escorted out, deputies went back inside to assist with the others.

“I observed a white female, who was later identified as Alexandria Morgan yelling, screaming and taken (sic) video and possibly pictures,” a deputy wrote in the report. “She appeared to be highly impaired.”

The report later said a deputy heard Morgan loudly say that she knows the Orlando SWAT team.

“The Orlando City SC organization is aware of a situation that occurred at Walt Disney World’s Epcot theme park earlier this week and is awaiting official communication from Disney or the Orange County Police Department,” read a statement the club gave to The Orlando Sentinel. “The club will address the matter internally when there is a full understanding of what occurred.”

Annual around the world in 8 hours. No big. A post shared by Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) on Oct 1, 2017 at 4:43pm PDT

Morgan posted an Instagram with a group at Disney World with the caption “Annual around the world in 8 hours. No big.”

The photo included her husband, Orlando City midfielder Servando Carrasco and other players such as Toia.

