Keith Urban‘s scent is Adam Rippon-approved!

The figure skater, 28, attended the TIME 100 gala in New York City on Tuesday night, and got a whiff of Urban’s legendary aroma. Rippon rubbed elbows with Nicole Kidman at the event, who couldn’t help but gush about her husband’s dreamy odor.

“Nicole told me I smelled good, and then she said, ‘Keith smells really good!’ … so I smelled him and she was right,” Rippon told PEOPLE at the event.

The Olympian even mentioned the country singer in comments in front of the star-studded crowd.

“I met Nicole Kidman earlier tonight and she even let me smell her husband,” he told the audience. “If it wasn’t for the words that my mom told me, ‘Never give up on your dreams,’ I would never have had that experience.’ ”

Adam Rippon Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Rippon and Kidman aren’t the only fans of Urban’s smell. In an interview with Rare Country last year, country singer Luke Bryan said Urban smells “magical.”

“It’s cosmic,” he added.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

And Kidman told PEOPLE on Monday that her husband’s aroma is au natural.

“[It’s] just his skin, he naturally has an awesome smell,” she said. “I love the scent of him … What can I tell you? He smells good.”

Still unreal to be one of those named to @time 💯 and give a toast honoring my mom for being the person who has inspired me the most. Also, during my toast, it was a great opportunity for me to let everyone know that @nicolekidman told me smell @keithurban and he smelled great. pic.twitter.com/wosIYf4Y2K — Adam Rippon (@Adaripp) April 25, 2018

When they weren’t gushing over Urban’s odor, Kidman and Rippon were enjoying the star-studded event — as they both are featured in the 2018 TIME 100 List. Rippon’s poignant essay was penned by music legend Cher.

“I’ve looked up to Cher and what she’s done for the LGBTQ community, the kind of mother that she’s been to a trans son,” he told PEOPLE of the singer. “She’s incredible. I think what’s really awesome is that my story and who I am has translated from way more than just being an athlete. Which I don’t think I ever was expecting, but it’s been such a joy”