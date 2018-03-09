Adam Rippon Addresses Rumors That He'll Be on the Next Season of Dancing with the Stars

After winning a bronze in the 2018 Winter Olympics, does Adam Rippon have his heart set on taking home the Mirrorball Trophy?

“If the opportunity came up, I would love to do it,” the 28-year-old tells People Now, adding that he thought being a part of Dancing With the Stars “would be fun.”

But even though he mesmerized audiences in PyeonChang, Rippon says there is one thing about being on the television show that he thinks would be pretty difficult for him.

“I’ve never danced with a partner before,” he explains. “So that would definitely be something challenging.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty

And while Rippon doesn’t know exactly who he would want to partner up with, he does have some demands for any potential pro partner.

“Based on my knowledge of this show, I really hope there’s somebody who can reign this in and help me shine,” he explains.

Still, despite how exciting the idea of being on the show is to Rippon, the athlete can’t help but feel a little apprehensive about it.

“I’m worried because I just don’t know what I’m doing,” he adds. “So we’ll see. If the opportunity came there’d be a lot that I would need to do.”