Figure Skater Adam Rippon Confirms He Has a Post-Olympics Boyfriend — and They Met on Tinder!

Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon is officially off the market.

It’s “fresh,” Rippon quips to PEOPLE of his new relationship with Jussi-Pekka Kajaala, of Finland. “I’m fresh!”

He and Kajaala — who is not a skater — met via Tinder, according to a friend. Rippon says they’ve “been talking for the past seven months” and then “started to hang out a little bit more, because we were both really busy.”

About a week or two ago, the pair made it official, Rippon says while promoting his upcoming Stars on Ice tour alongside fellow 2018 Olympians including Mirai Nagasu, Nathan Chen and Bradie Tennell.

Among Rippon and Kajaala’s outings? A shirtless hike in Los Angeles’ Runyon Canyon.

Rippon shared a photo on Monday of the two of them with the caption “Good boys Finnish 🇫🇮 first.”

(Ever the quick wit, Rippon jokes, “Now that I’m even busier, I thought it was a better time [for us] to hang out.”)

The 28-year-old — who helped the U.S. win a bronze medal in the team figure skating competition at February’s Winter Olympics, as one of Team USA’s two openly gay male athletes — previously opened up to PEOPLE about his dating life.

He said that the summer before the Games, he made the choice to end things with his then-boyfriend of two years: “This was my third Olympic cycle and I was like, ‘I cannot have any regrets.’ ”

“Everything was great with him, he was a great guy, but I felt like I really needed to focus on myself,” Rippon said, adding, “I was lucky that my ex-boyfriend is such a nice person that we’re still friends now.”

Returning home from his medal-winning glory in South Korea, he said, “I think that if I am to meet somebody I want it to happen organically.”

Adam Rippon Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Since he’s been back in America, there has been no shortage of runs-in with those Rippon has crushed on — and those doing the crushing.

He got a selfie with Shawn Mendes at the Oscars after shouting out the singer during an Ellen appearance. Days later, he ran into Sally Field’s son after the actress playfully pushed them to meet.

“I think a lot of people are afraid to be single and I fully embraced it, because I have really invested a lot of time into thinking about: What do I want to do?” Rippon told PEOPLE in March. “What’s important to me? What gives me the most energy? What inspires me the most? If I can meet a guy that falls into that and is supportive of that, that’s great.”

Still, he admitted with a sardonic shrug, “I’ve tried Tinder and Grindr and everything. I’m only human.”