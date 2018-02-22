Adam Rippon, Chloe Kim and More Athletes Dish on the Olympian They'd Want on a Desert Island

An age-old question with an Olympic twist!

PEOPLE asked members from Team USA what other Olympian, from the Winter or Summer games, they would want to be stranded on a desert island with them, and their hilarious answers ranged all the way from from practical to romantic.

Figure skater and Olympic darling Adam Rippon didn’t disappoint with his answer, revealed that he would choose this close friend — even if it might not go well.

“The truest answer I can give would be Ashley Wagner,” he says. “We would either stay there forever and have a great time, or we would get our asses out of there immediately.

Rippon admits there’s one problem with the entire scenario, however: He can’t swim.

“I can’t swim, but I would, like, hold on to her back while she did it,” he added. “I would, like, kick in the back.”

Gold medalist Chloe Kim, meanwhile, chose fellow snowboarder Hannah Teter because “she’s fun.”

Olympic couple ski jumper Sarah Hendrickson and freestyle skiier Torin Yater-Wallace adorably admitted that they would want to be stranded on a desert island with each other. Hendrickson also added that her reasoning for wanting to take her significant other along had more to it than just love.

“He could build a boat,” Hendrickson said. “We could finagle something.”

Sarah Hendrickson/Instagram

Other Olympians approached the situation from a survival-based perspective, and decided to have a Summer Olympian join them because they are more familiar with the tropical climate.

“If we’re on an island, maybe one of the Summer Olympians?” said bronze medal-winning ice dancer Maia Shibutani.

Her ice dancing partner and older brother Alex Shibutani took it one step further, and revealed his master plan behind wanting a Summer Olympian to be stranded with them.

“Maybe the island isn’t so far off from the mainland and we get a really good swimmer and they swim for help, and we hang out and enjoy the sunshine,” Alex said.

AP/REX/Shutterstock

Figure skater Mirai Nagasu also echoed the Shib Sibs’ desire to have a Summer Olympian with her on a desert island, and had one athlete in particular in mind.

“Michael Phelps because he could probably swim us off that island,” Nagasu admitted.

The 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics are airing live on NBC. To learn more, visit teamusa.org.