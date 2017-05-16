Retired Soccer Star Abby Wambach Marries Christian Mommy Blogger Glennon Doyle Melton

Abby Wambach and Glennon Doyle Melton have officially tied the knot!

Melton, 41, took to Instagram to share a photo of their wedding day, which took place Sunday. The two shared a kiss as Wambach, 36, wore a red velvet suit jacket, while Melton donned a silver bejeweled dress.

5.14.17

In a second post on Monday, Melton added a photo of Wambach wearing a black hoodie with the words “Christian Mommy Blogger’s Wife” on it.

5.14.17

“My beloveds- please never give up on love,” Melton wrote in the caption. “Life could surprise the hell out of you. Trust me- you might just wake up one morning and find yourself smackdab in the middle of heaven. I love my wife. LOVE WINS.”

The couple confirmed they were dating in November 2016, with the Christian blogger revealing the news of her “new love” on her Facebook page.

“Feels like the world could use all the love it can get right now,” she wrote. “So today, I’m going to share with you my new love.”

The relationship news comes three months after Melton announced her divorce from husband Craig Melton, and two months after Wambach announced that she and her wife of three years, Sarah Huffman, would be divorcing following an April DUI arrest that forced the soccer star to confront her struggles with substance abuse.

The two announced their engagement in February.

Melton has long been an outspoken advocate for same-sex marriage.

“Figuring out my stance on homosexuality felt like a life and death decision,” she wrote in a 2013 post on her blog Momastery. “I know my Jesus, I love Him, and I think if he needed me to believe that homosexuality was a sin, He would have mentioned it.”

She added that she hoped that her coming out would help her three children, son Chase and daughters Tish and Amma, feel emboldened to be truthful with themselves and others.

Melton wrote, “When Craig and I sat them down to tell them about Abby I started by saying: ‘In our family, we live and tell the truth about who we are no matter what, and then love each other through it — and I’m about to show you how that’s done.'”