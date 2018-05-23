Kiss Denied! See This Pro Golfer Awkwardly Friend-Zoned Immediately After Winning $1.3 Million

Pro golfer Aaron Wise completed a lifelong dream by nabbing his first-ever PGA Tour event win this past weekend, but his victory wasn’t quite enough to earn him the affection of a lady friend as he celebrated in front of thousands on live television.

Wise, 21, won the AT&T Byron Nelson tournament in Dallas on Sunday, which, as CBS Sports notes, is a rare accomplishment for pro golfers under the age of 22. Wise — who was born in South Africa and moved to the States when he was a toddler —beat out 34-year-old Marc Leishman by three strokes and claimed a whopping $1.38 million in prize money in the process.

As Wise wrapped up a televised interview following his win, cameras filmed him appearing ecstatic as he wrapped his arms around a blonde woman who congratulated him on the victory. But as Wise seemingly leaned in for a smooch on the lips, the woman pulled back and gave him a confused stare, leaving him hanging as NBC’s cameras looked on before they both laughed and quickly embraced once more.

The hilarious moment caught the attention of many on social media, who poked fun at Wise’s expense and the realization that even a million bucks can’t buy a kiss.

“Is a check worth $1,386,000 enough to help Aaron Wise forget about getting friend zoned on TV?” wrote Tim Reilly on Twitter.

“Aaron Wise goes in for the kiss aaaannnddd DENIED!” roasted Twitter user BJ Cunningham.

CBS reporter Keith Russell joined in as well, alluding to Wise’s denied kiss on Twitter during the Byron Nelson trophy presentation.

“He can kiss the trophy!” Russell tweeted, along with footage showing Wise planting his lips on the event’s hardware.

Tom Pennington/Getty

Fortunately, as For the Win points out, the cringe-worthy moment becomes a little more tolerable after finding out the blonde woman in question is actually Wise’s girlfriend, Reagan Trussell, who — according to her Instagram page — is on the acrobatics and tumbling team at the University of Oregon.

Though he didn’t comment on the kiss rejection seen around the world, Wise took to social media on Tuesday to address his milestone win.

“First [trophy] on the @pgatour. What a special moment to share with my team! This has been something I have dreamed of ever since I was a little kid, and a memory I will never forget!” Wise wrote in an Instagram post that was filled with commenters both congratulating him on the win and pointing out the non-kiss. “Thanks to everyone involved with putting on such a first class event @attbyronnelson. I can’t wait to come back and defend next year.”