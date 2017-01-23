Aaron Rodgers’ Personal Life ‘Didn’t Interfere with His Performance on the Field,’ Says Source

Aaron Rodgers won’t be leading the Green Bay Packers to this year’s Super Bowl, but don’t blame Sunday’s loss to the Atlanta Falcons on the quarterback’s family drama.

“His personal life didn’t interfere with his performance on the field,” says a source close to Rodgers. “He basically ignored it and practiced as usual — and played as usual.”

Rodgers, 33, does not publicly comment on his family difficulties, but his father told The New York Times last week that he and the rest of the family are not on speaking terms with the quarterback.

Word of the family’s rift became public last spring when the quarterback’s younger brother Jordan appeared on JoJo Fletcher‘s season of The Bachelorette and shared that his older brother is estranged from the rest of the family.

But the source says that the drama wasn’t fresh in the NFL star’s mind. “The family issues are not new,” says the source. “They happened a long time ago. The only thing new is that it became more public last week.”

While some have speculated that Rodgers’ girlfriend, Olivia Munn, was involved in the drama, a source previously told PEOPLE that she had nothing to do with it. “This is not her issue,” said the insider. “This is the Rodgers’ family issue.”

“His family’s relationship didn’t have anything to do with the game,” the source adds. “Aaron has a lot of focus; it was time to focus on the game, and that’s what he did. It just so happens that they lost, but win or lose, he gave it his all.”