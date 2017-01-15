‘Fame Can Change Things’: Aaron Rodgers’ Family Opens Up About Their Rift

NFL star Aaron Rodgers’ father Ed Rodgers has opened up in a new interview with The New York Times about his family’s strained relationship with the Green Bay Packers quarterback.

“One in the news is enough for us,” Ed said. “Fame can change things.”

Ed’s comment was in response to his son Jordan making headlines when he won ABC’s hit reality dating show, The Bachelorette in August. When Jordan, 28, detailed his tense relationship with Aaron to his now-fiancée JoJo Fletcher on the show back in June the world became even more aware of the difficult family dynamic.

According to the New York Times, Aaron, 33, allegedly stopped talking to his family members at the end of 2014, shortly after he began dating actress Olivia Munn.

“Airing public laundry is not what I would have chosen,” Ed said about his family drama making the news, adding that it was “hard to tell” if there had been a thaw in his chilly relationship with his son.

Meanwhile, Jordan has moved to Dallas to live with Fletcher, 26. And in December, the couple talked to PEOPLE about how they are “happier than ever” since the show’s finale.

“With all the craziness that comes along with the media and the show, it would have been much harder to do it not living together,” Jordan said of moving in together. “And we both cherish the time we get to spend together. It was a no-brainer.”

On Sunday, the Packers are set to play the Dallas Cowboys in Texas. According to the New York Times, Aaron refused to discuss his family drama — and added he wasn’t sure if Jordan would make it to the game.

“I just don’t think it’s appropriate talking about family stuff publicly,” he said Thursday at the Packers’ practice facility.

As for his parents, Aaron’s dad added that they will not be attending his game on Sunday.

“It’s complicated,” he said on responding to people who inquire about his estranged son. “We’re all hoping for the best.”