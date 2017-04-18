Aaron Rodgers and Olivia Munn Split ‘Had Nothing to Do with Aaron’s Family,’ Says Source

As breakups go, Aaron Rodgers and Olivia Munn didn’t have a bad one.

“It wasn’t dramatic,” says a source close to Rodgers. “It simply came to an end. Aaron is happy and doing well, and he hopes that she is doing well, too.”

And despite reports that Rodgers wants to get back with Munn, the insider insists that the NFL star is ready to move on. “They haven’t been in contact for several days, and I don’t think that they’ll keep in touch,” says the source. “He’s definitely not trying to get back together with her. Not because there’s anything wrong with her or that he hates her, but they both want to move forward.”

After three years of dating, the duo announced last week that they have decided to go their separate ways. The breakup came just two months after the duo sparked engagement rumors after she was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her left ring finger.

Despite often being at the center of speculations that she had fueled a family feud between Rodgers, his dad and younger brother, Jordan Rodgers – who competed on JoJo Fletcher‘s season of The Bachelorette, Munn consistently supported her beau throughout their three year romance, without hesitation.

“This had nothing to do with Aaron’s family,” says the source. “He’s making personal decisions about the next steps for all areas of his life, but he’s going to keep the details about to himself right now.”

But those next steps won’t include Munn.

“This is a clean break-up,” the insider says. “He’s not looking back, and neither is she.”