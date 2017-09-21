Aaron Hernandez’s Rise and Fall: From Patriots Star to Convicted Murderer Who Killed Himself in Prison

Hernandez Had CTE and His Family is Suing the NFL

Hernandez' family attorney Jose Baez told PEOPLE Hernandez had severe CTE, a degenreative brain disease, and that his family plans to sue the NFL and the New Enagland Patriots.

According to Baez, researchers at Boston University's Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy Center said Hernandez had "the most severe case that they've ever seen in a football player of his age."

"There are four stages of CTE, and Aaron was a stage 3 at 27."

Baez said Hernandez's family believes "the CTE can explain a lot of his behavior," and adds that "the CTE is a result of playing football."