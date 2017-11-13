PEOPLE Explains: All About 49ers’ Marquise Goodwin and Wife Morgan, Who Revealed Loss of Newborn

Just hours before scoring an emotional 83-yard touchdown in the second quarter of their game against the New York Giants on Sunday, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin and his wife lost their newborn son.

In a series of Instagram posts, Goodwin and his wife, Morgan Goodwin-Snow, revealed they lost their premature baby after he was born early Sunday morning, months before his original due date in February. After scoring the touchdown during the team’s first win of the season after nine straight losses, Goodwin blew a kiss and pointed to the sky, fell to his knees and made the sign of the cross as his teammates embraced him. Meanwhile, thousands of viewers at home were unaware of the story behind Goodwin’s display.

“Although we are hurt, I am grateful for the experience and grateful that God blessed me with a wife as courageous and resilient as Morgan,” Goodwin, 26, wrote on Instagram.

C.J. going DEEP to @flashg88dwin for the TD! 83 yards to the 🏡 #NYGvsSF pic.twitter.com/snZKzSwVJB — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) November 12, 2017

Goodwin and his wife, who wed in February 2016, are both accomplished athletes, having both been track and field stars while at the University of Texas at Austin. Goodwin excelled at the long jump, winning two NCAA championships, five Big 12 Conference championships and represented the United States at multiple track competitions, such as the Summer Olympics in 2012.

But Goodwin also tapped into his uncanny speed as a football player for the Texas Longhorns from 2009 to 2012, where, in the 2012 Alamo Bowl against Oregon State, Goodwin scored a 64-year touchdown and caught the game-winning pass, which earned him the Offensive Most Valuable Player trophy for the game.

He was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft, and signed with the 49ers in March 2017 after experiencing a slew of injuries in his first few seasons.

According to Texas Sports, Goodwin-Snow won the gold medal in the 100m hurdles at the 2012 IAAF World Junior Championships in Barcelona. She also took home two gold medals at the 2012 World Junior Championships in Athletics, won the 100m Hurdles at the 2013 Big 12 Outdoor championships, and won the 60m hurdles at the Big 12 Indoor Championship.

Though she had Olympic aspirations after graduating from Texas, she placed 14th while trying out for the 2016 United States Olympic team in the 100-meter hurdles.

In September, the couple announced their pregnancy by posting an Instagram photo of them holding an ultrasound picture as they kissed in the background.

“Today, I had to deliver my precious baby boy early this morning due to preterm labor,” Goodwin-Snow, 24, said on Instagram following Sunday’s game. “Despite our loss, my hubby kept grinding, scored his son a touchdown & got our first ‘W’ of the season. He had a wonderful game today.”

While 49ers players celebrated their first victory of the season, Goodwin left early to be with family, according to local media. With the couple’s heartbreaking announcement of their son’s death a short time later, many people expressed their sympathy over social media.

Played 3 years with Marquise at Texas while his wife ran track. 2 of the biggest hearts in the 🌎, can't even imagine the courage it took for them to get through today. They need OUR hearts now… https://t.co/x7uSFdf7vi — Nate Boyer (@NateBoyer37) November 13, 2017

@flashg88dwin is one of the strongest men I know for having to go through such a devastating tragedy with his wife & still having the heart to help us grab our first victory. I salute you man. May God bless you.🙏🏾 — 7️⃣even (@EliHarold_) November 13, 2017

In her Instagram post, Goodwin-Snow remained positive and thanked people for the support they offered throughout her pregnancy.

“I appreciate everyone who kept us in their prayers and constantly checked in on us. This was truly and an amazing experience and it was also a tragic experience,” she wrote. “But that’s okay because we won’t stop fighting and we won’t give up on what God has in store for us. It’s just important for us to remember that things happen for a reason, even though we may question ourselves ‘why us’. Our faith is strong.”