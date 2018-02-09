McDonald's Cravings and Embarrassing Falls: 2018 Olympic Athletes Reveal All to Kid Interviewers

Future adorable journalists in action!

The 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang have arrived, and as the athletes gear up to go for the gold, PEOPLE is tasking a few kids with asking their favorite Team USA athletes the burning questions we all want to know.

When the Olympians are asked by six-year-old Inoa to reveal their most embarrassing moment in a competition, freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy offers up a cringeworthy anecdote that would make anyone blush with secondhand embarrassment.

“A couple of years ago at the X-Games, I fell and I ended up taking out a banner on the side of the course and they kept showing it on TV in slow motion,” Kenworthy recalls.

All of the athletes on Team USA train hard and compete even harder, so 7-year-old Reuben wants to know what junk food they all plan to chow down on after finishing their Olympic competitions.

“The junk food I would eat after the competition would be McDonald’s,” Brianna Decker, of the Women’s hockey team, confesses to PEOPLE.

Her teammate, Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson, echoes her desire for the fast food chain and chimes in with some specific menu items that she would indulge in: “Because they have breakfast 24/7 now so I’m definitely doing an Egg McMuffin with five of the big hash brown things.”

Six-year-old Amira asks the most polarizing question, which produced divided answers amongst the athletes: Would you rather get 10 bronze medals or one gold medal?

Women’s bobsled team member Elana Meyers Taylor says she would prefer the single gold, and gave a heartfelt reason to explain her decision. “The feeling of being an Olympic champion has got to be one of the most incredible feelings because you know you’re number 1 in the world,” she says.

The 2018 Winter Olympics are airing live. To learn more, visit teamusa.org.