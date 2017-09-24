2 Separate National Anthem Singers Take a Knee in Protest During NFL Games After Trump’s Tirade

On Sunday, two national anthem singers — one in Detroit and one in Tennessee — chose to take a knee during their performances.

In Detroit, Rico Lavelle who sang the national anthem before the Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons game, ended his performance by taking a knee.

Over in Tennessee, The Voice runner-up Meghan Linsey performed ahead of the Sunday game between the Tennessee Titans and the Seattle Seahawks and also took a knee after finishing the song.

Both the Titans and the Seahawks protested the national anthem and stayed in their locker rooms for the performance.

The Seahawks released a statement minutes before kickoff about their decision saying, “as a team we have decided we will not participate in the national anthem. We will not stand for the injustice that has plagued people of color in this country.”

“Out of love for our control and in honor of the sacrifices made on our behalf, we unite to opposite those that would deny our most basic freedoms. We remain committed in continuing to work towards equality and justice for all,” added the team.

The Titans also issued a statement saying, “As a team, we wanted to be unified in our actions today. The players jointly decided this was the best course of action. Our commitment to the military and our community is resolute and the absence of our team for the national anthem shouldn’t be misconstrued as unpatriotic.”

In a video posted by the team, the players can be seen walking onto the field with their arms linked together in solidarity.

The Seahawks also shared a photo of their team walking onto the field with linked arms, captioned with the word “unity.”

The NFL is taking a united stand after Donald Trump called for the firing of basketball and football stars like Colin Kaepernick who have chosen to protest the national anthem by taking a knee.

On Sunday, NFL players put on a united front as over 100 players linked arms, knelt, or simply stayed in the locker room during the national anthem during several games.